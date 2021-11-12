Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TS EAMCET Counselling 2021: Final phase seat allotment result to release today

TS EAMCET Counselling 2021 final phase seat allotment result to release today, November 12, 2021. Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below. 
TS EAMCET Counselling 2021: Final phase seat allotment result to release today(HT FILE)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Telangana State Council of Higher Education Hyderabad to release TS EAMCET Counselling 2021 final phase seat allotment result on November 12, 2021. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the final phase result on the official site of TS EAMCET on tseamcet.nic.in. 

The tuition fees and self-reporting through the website can be done from November 12 to November 15, 2021. The reporting at the allotted college can be done from November 12 to November 16, 2021.

The last date for cancellation of the provisionally allotted seat in the final phase through online by the candidates can be done till November 18, 2021 and the last date for updating joining details of candidates through online by colleges can be done by November 17, 2021. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

TS EAMCET Counselling 2021: How to check final phase result 

  • Visit the official site of TS EAMCET on tseamcet.nic.in.
  • Click on login link and enter the login details.
  • Your final seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check more related details through the official site of TS EAMCET. 

