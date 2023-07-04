TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Phase 1 registration ends tomorrow at tseamcet.nic.in, link here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education will close TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 registration on July 5, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for admission to B.E /B.Tech / B.Pharmacy and Pharm.D Courses can do it through the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Phase 1 registration ends tomorrow, link here (HT file)

Certificate verification can be done between June 28 and July 6.

The schedule for exercising is June 28 to July 8. Applicants can freeze their options on July 8.

Provisional allotment list will be out on or before July 12. Candidates selected in the first round of TS EAMCET counselling have to pay tuition fee and report for admission between July 12 and 19. To apply for the same, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: How to register for Phase 1

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

Click on TS EAMCET 2023 counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, upload the documents if needed.

Click on submit.

Your registration is completed.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS EAMCET.

