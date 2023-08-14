Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / TS ICET 2023 counselling schedule released at tsicet.nic.in

TS ICET 2023 counselling schedule released at tsicet.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 14, 2023 12:04 PM IST

TS ICET counselling 2023: Registration begins on Sept 6, deadline for application submission is Sept 11.

The Telangana State Council for Higher Education has released the TS ICET counselling 2023 schedule for admission into the MBA and MCA programmes. The registration process will commence on September 6 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 11. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at tsicet.nic.in.

TS ICET 2023 counselling schedule released at tsicet.nic.in (HT file)

The Processing Fee is 600 for SC/ST and 1200 for others. candidates can pay the fee through online payment (Credit Card / Debit Card / Net Banking).

The provisional First Phase allotment of seats will be released on September 17. The final phase provisional allotment of seats will be released on or before September 28.

TS ICET 2023 counselling schedule

Online registration and fee paymentSeptember 6 to September 11
Certificate verification for already booked candidatesSeptember 8 to September 12
Exercising option after certificate verificationSeptember 8 to September 13
Freezing OptionSeptember 13
Provisional seat allotment on or beforeSeptember 17
Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through websiteSeptember 17 to September 20

Eligibility criteria for TS ICET 2023

Candidates who qualified in TS ICET 2023 and secured 50% for OC and 45% for others in aggregate marks in degree or its equivalent exam are eligible to apply for the TS ICET 2023 counselling.

Candidates can check the detailed counselling schedule below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
mba registration process application form telengana counselling schedule
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP