UPCET 2021 Counselling: Tentative schedule released, registration begins Sept 16

Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test, UPCET 2021 counselling dates have been released. The tentative schedule has been released for all programmes except for M Tech, M Arch, M Pharm and M Des.

The schedule was shared by AKTU and was released by Vice-Chancellor Professor Vineet Kansal. As per the tentative schedule, the registration for counselling round will begin on September 16 and will end on September 22, 2021. The document verification for fresh candidates will be conducted from September 17 to September 23, 2021.

The seat allotment list for round 1 will be released on September 25, 2021. Candidates who will acquire a seat will have to report to the institute from September 29 to October 1, 2021. Soon after this the round 2 registration will begin on September 29.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test will be conducted from September 5 and 6, 2021 across the state. The examination will be conducted in different shifts on both days for various courses. On September 5, the examination will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am, 4 pm to 6 pm and on September 6 the examination will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am, 12 noon to 2 pm, 4 pm to 7 pm. The admit card will be available in due course of time on the official website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON