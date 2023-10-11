Want to study at Amity Law School? Here's what you should know

The application process for admissions to law programmes at Amity Law school, for batches starting in 2024, is underway. Amity Law School offers law programmes like LLB, LLB (Hons), BA LLB, BA LLB (Hons), BCom LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons) , LLM, LLM (Business Law), LLM (Cyber law & Cyber Security), LLM (Corporate Law) , LLM (Business Law), LLM (Constitutional Law), LLM (Criminal Law) among others.

In an email interaction with HT, Aditya Tomer, Additional Director /Joint HOI, Amity Law School, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, spoke about various aspects of studying law at Amity Law school including admissions, teacher-student ratio, fee structure, placements and future plans. Here are excerpts from that interview:

When Amity Law School started and how many batches and students have passed till now?

The Amity Law School was started in August 2007 and 12 batches and a total of 6604 alumni have passed out till the class of 2023.

What are the most sought-after Law programmes for the students of Amity Law School?

The most sought-after law programmes of Amity Law School are BA LL.B (H) 5-Year and LL.B (H) 3-Year program.

When and how can the students apply for these courses? Please explain the admission process including the duration and fee structure of the Programmes.

Students can apply online on the University website as per admission notification. Selection will be based on Online Interview. Students with good CLAT score will be considered for direct admissions. Academic fee is INR 1,77,500 per semester.

Why should a student apply to study at Amity Law School? What is the USP of Amity Law School?

Cutting-edge Curriculum & Experienced Faculty: Amity Law School was founded with a vision to prepare students for real life challenges relating to law and allied domains. Amity Law School offers a modern and comprehensive curriculum that integrates traditional legal principles with emerging areas of law. We constantly update our courses to align with the latest legal developments, ensuring our students are well-prepared for the evolving legal point of view. Our faculty comprises highly experienced legal professionals, scholars, and practitioners.

2. Accreditations, Laurels and Career Support : Amity University is affiliated by the Bar Council of India (BCI). Amity University has been accredited with ‘A+’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), WASC, USA Accredited and QAA Accredited by UK. Amity Law School (ALS) Noida ranked 2nd (north zone) and 15th overall by BW Legal World Law School Ranking-2023. Amity Law School, Noida has 25th rank overall by India Today Group- MDRA Best Colleges Ranking- 2023. Our dedicated Corporate Resource Center team offers guidance, counselling, and resources to help students navigate through their career paths successfully. From internships to job placements, we support and motivate our students in bridging the gap and help them in achieving their professional goals.

6. What is the student/teacher ratio?

The teacher/student ratio at Amity Law School is 1:40.

7. How many students get campus placement every year on an average?

50% to 55% students opt for placement. All of them get 100% placed. Remaining 45% to 50% students opt for Higher Education, Family Business, Own Venture, Competitive Exam and Legal Practice. All of them are provided with necessary guidance and mentoring.

8. What is the average salary package being offered to the students after these Programmes?

The average salary package is approximately 4 lakh per annum and the highest package offered is 9 lakh per annum.

9. What are the future plans to take Amity Law School forward?

Our future plans involve advancing the law school in many ways. We aim to enhance the curriculum by introducing new and relevant courses that align with current legal trends. Additionally, we are considering collaborations with renowned legal professionals, National and International organisations for providing our students with practical insights and networking opportunities.

