Home / Education / Admissions / WBJEE 2021 registration process ends tomorrow, here’s how to apply
admissions

WBJEE 2021 registration process ends tomorrow, here’s how to apply

WBJEE 2021 registration process will end on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Candidates can apply for the examination till 6 pm tomorrow on the official site wbjeeb.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 04:34 PM IST
WBJEE 2021.(Screengrab )

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will close down the registration process for WBJEE 2021 on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can apply online till 6 pm tomorrow through the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in.

The registration date was extended. Earlier the last date to register was till March 23, 2021. The online correction window for the application form will open on March 31 and will close down on April 2, 2021. To apply for the exam, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

WBJEE 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of WBJEE on wbjeeb.nic.in.

• Click on WBJEE 2021 application link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves to apply for the exam.

• Fill in the necessary details and register.

• Once done, the credentials will be sent to your registered email ID.

• Login to your account with the same credentials.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NEET PG 2021 fee payment window reopens, check details here

KMAT 2021 registration ends today on cee.kerala.gov.in, here’s how to apply

GATE 2021 score card released on gate.iitb.ac.in, here’s how to download

JAM Score Card 2021 to release today on jam.iisc.ac.in, here’s how to download

• Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents and pay the application fees.

• Submit the application and download the confirmation page.

• Also take a printout of the same for further need.

WBJEE 2021 will be conducted on July 11, 2021, in two shifts. The mathematics paper is scheduled to be held from 11 am to 1 pm, and the physics and chemistry paper will be conducted from 2 to 4 pm. The admit card for the WBJEE examination is tentatively scheduled to be released on July 6, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wbjee wbjeeb.nic.in wbjeeb engineering exam

Related Stories

admissions

WBJEE 2021 registration date extended, check details here

PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 04:50 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP