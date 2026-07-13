The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will begin the second phase of registration and choice filling for WBJEE Counselling 2026 on July 13, 2026. Then the eligible candidates will be able to register themselves and fill up their choice of colleges and courses on the official counselling website till July 17, 2026.

WBJEE Counselling 2026: Round 2 registration, choice filling to begin today, seat allotment result on July 21

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The second phase of the counselling process is meant for candidates who could not secure a seat during the first phase, those who could not confirm their allotted seats, and those who want to join a new college or course.

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As per the timetable given by the board, the students are advised to go through their college and course preferences thoroughly before finalizing them. The process of seat allocation will depend on the candidate's merit position, category, reservation, thenumber of seats available, and preferences made during the counselling session. The result of round two seat allotment will be declared on 21st July 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} Students who have been given seats in the second round must pay for their seats by the prescribed deadline. The students must also report to their allocated institutions to verify their documents and complete other admission formalities. The dates, as per the schedule provided by the institution, are from 21st July 2026 to 23rd July 2026. The students have also been asked to check the websites of their allocated institutions for specific guidelines on admissions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students who have been given seats in the second round must pay for their seats by the prescribed deadline. The students must also report to their allocated institutions to verify their documents and complete other admission formalities. The dates, as per the schedule provided by the institution, are from 21st July 2026 to 23rd July 2026. The students have also been asked to check the websites of their allocated institutions for specific guidelines on admissions. {{/usCountry}}

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Counselling shall be proceed to the third round, registration and choice filling for which is scheduled from July 24 to July 26, 2026. The Round 3 seat allotment results shall be declared on July 28, 2026. Candidates who get seat allocations in the third round will have to make the last payment for seat acceptance and complete the document verification and admission procedures at their allotted institutes from July 28 to July 30, 2026.

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Candidates have been instructed to prepare all the documents required well in advance so that the admission process proceeds without any problem. Academic qualification documents, identity proof, and category certificates, wherever applicable, should be prepared before proceeding to the allotted institute.

WBJEE Counselling 2026: Steps to Register for Round 2

Step 1: Go to the official website of WBJEE counselling.

Step 2: Login to the website using the necessary credentials.

Step 3: Register for Round 2 if required.

Step 4: Enter or update the preferences for colleges and courses.

Step 5: Ensure that all the choices made are correct.

Step 6: save the preferences before the last date for registration, i.e., July 17, 2026.

Step 7: Take a copy of all the preferences for future reference.

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Step 8: Check the results of seat allotment for Round 2, which is expected to be released on July 21, 2026.

In case a new seat is allotted, pay the fees and report to the allotted institution on July 21 to 23, 2026.