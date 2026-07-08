The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination has released WBJEE Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 on July 7, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE Updates

WBJEE Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 out at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to check here (Pexels/Representational Image)

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Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the allotted institutes for document verification and admission from July 7 to July 11, 2026. The seat acceptance fee can also be paid from July 7 to July 11, 2026.

Direct link to check seat allotment result

WBJEE Round 1 seat allotment result 2026: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Click on WBJEE Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

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5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official brochure, the WBJEE seat allotment in Round-1 shall be carried out strictly on the basis of:

a) General Merit Rank (GMR), as applicable;

b) Eligibility criteria prescribed for the respective institute and course;

c) Reservation rules and category status of the candidate;

d) Availability of seats; and

e) Order of choices submitted and locked by the candidate

After the declaration of Round-1 allotment results, candidates shall fall into one of the following categories: Type-A Candidate (Upgradation through Existing Choice List), Type-B Candidate (Not Allotted in Round-1), Type-C Candidate (Non-allocated and Non-responsive), Type-D Candidate (Allotted Candidate Seeking Fresh Choices) and Candidates allotted first choice.

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The entire counselling procedure will take place in three rounds. Registration for the second round and new choice filling will take place from July 13 to July 17, whereas the second seat allotment results will be announced on July 21, 2026. The third round registration will take place from July 24 to July 26, and the final seat allotment results will be released on July 28, 2026.

With this counselling procedure, admissions shall be provided to undergraduate Engineering, Technology, and Architecture programmes in the government, government-aided, and private colleges in West Bengal. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.