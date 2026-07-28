XLRI Delhi-NCR Welcomes New PGDM IEV Cohort with Focus on Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development

XLRI Delhi NCR has welcomed a new batch of students to its Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development (PGDM IEV) programme. The new cohort was introduced to the institution through a three days orientation programme .

Senior HR professionals build strategic and analytical capabilities through XLRI Jamshedpur’s Advanced Strategic HR and Analytics programme, designed for future CHRO leaders. (XLRI)

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The programme was inaugurated by Fr. Antony R. Uvari SJ, Director; Prof. Munish Thakur, Dean (Academics); Fr. Alwyn Rodrigues SJ, Dean (Administration and Finance); and Ms. Rachna Tiwary, COO Entrepreneurship.

The orientation opening session of the programme, featuring keynote addresses by Mr. Ramkumar Thirumurty, Chief Revenue Officer at Pine Labs (SETU), and Mr. Deep Kalra, Founder and Chairman of MakeMyTrip.

Mr. Thirumurty spoke about the insights or changes in the fintech sector, digital innovation and technology-led businesses in the age of artificial intelligence. Mr. Kalra shared his experiences from his entrepreneurial journey and discussed resilience, customer focus and long-term value creation while building one of India’s early internet companies. The inaugural session also included fireside chat and an interactive question-and-answer session with both industry leaders .

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{{^usCountry}} The orientation programme was spread over three days and the orientation programme was designed to familiarise students with XLRI's academic ecosystem while providing early exposure to India's startup landscape. This programme featured discussions on fundraising and venture capital, India's innovation ecosystem through initiatives such as Startup India and NITI Aayog, entrepreneurship-led initiatives like Jagriti Yatra, and an orientation to campus resources and support systems . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The orientation programme was spread over three days and the orientation programme was designed to familiarise students with XLRI's academic ecosystem while providing early exposure to India's startup landscape. This programme featured discussions on fundraising and venture capital, India's innovation ecosystem through initiatives such as Startup India and NITI Aayog, entrepreneurship-led initiatives like Jagriti Yatra, and an orientation to campus resources and support systems . {{/usCountry}}

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PGDM IEV is an AICTE-approved two year programme designed for aspiring entrepreneurs, next-generation family business leaders and early-stage professionals. . PGDM IEV aims to equip students with the knowledge, mindset and practical experience required to build and scale ventures. This programme combines classroom learning with live projects, internships, founder interactions, startup conclaves, industry visits and investor engagement.Students also gain access to XLRI’s entrepreneurship ecosystem through XCEED, which offers mentorship, networking opportunities, incubation support and access to funding avenues.

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According to XLRI, this programme has supported ventures in areas such as agritech, artificial intelligence, consumer brands, edtech and clean energy. Through its initiatives such as Demo Day and incubation activities, students have been able to present revenue-positive startups before investors and receive mentoring and ecosystem partnerships and founder-led learning experiences .

Welcoming the incoming students, Fr. Antony R. Uvari said entrepreneurship is not only about building businesses but also about identifying opportunities, creating value for society and turning ideas into meaningful action with purpose and integrity. Prof. Munish Thakur expressed hope that the IEV programme nurtures students with an entrepreneurial mindset, clarity of thought, an enduring fire in the belly, and the passion to create meaningful change."

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With the new cohort, XLRI Delhi-NCR continues to strengthen its commitment to developing entrepreneurial leaders capable of building innovative, sustainable and impact-driven ventures.