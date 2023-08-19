AIAPGET 2023 result released at aiapget.nta.nic.in, check scores here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) result 2023. Candidates can check the results through the official website at aiapget.nta.nic.in. The AIAPGET - 2023 computer-based test (CBT) for Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, and Unani was conducted on July 31, 2023.

AIAPGET 2023 result released at aiapget.nta.nic.in, here's direct link

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AIAPGET - 2023 exam was also conducted in 170 Centres in 95 Cities. NTA released the candidates' recorded answers and answer keys on August 5 and candidates were allowed to challenge the answer keys till August 7. A total of 3537 Answer Key Challenges were received out of which 173 were the unique challenges.

AIAPGET 2023 result: Know how to check the scorecard

Visit the official website at aiapget.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “AIAPGET 2023 Score Card”

Key in your login credentials

Your AIAPGCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the scorecard and take the print for future reference.