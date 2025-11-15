AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 LIVE: BCI to release hall ticket for 20th bar exam today
AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 LIVE: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will issue the 20th All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) admit cards today, November 15. Once released, candidates can visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, and download the document. There is no official confirmation regarding the time when the AIBE 20 admit card will be released. ...Read More
The 20th bar exam is scheduled for November 30 this year and it will take place in a single shift from 1 to 4 pm.
AIBE 20 admit card: Steps to download
1. Go to the AIBE 20 official website, allindiabarexamination.com.
2. Open the AIBE 20 exam admit card download link available on the home page.
3. Enter your credentials and log in.
4. Download the displayed document and make sure that personal details such as name, photo, and signature are correct.
5. Take a printout of your admit card for the test day.
To pass AIBE 20, general and OBC candidates need to score 45 per cent marks. For SC, ST and disabled category candidates, the pass percentage is 40 per cent.
