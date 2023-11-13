AILET 2024 application deadline extended till November 15
National Law University of Delhi extends the AILET 2024 registration deadline.
The National Law University of Delhi has extended the registration deadline for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 application process till November 15, 2023. Candidates can apply for the AILET 2024 through the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
The AILET 2023 admit card will be released on November 20. The AILET 2023 exam will held on December 10. The AILET 2023 examination will be held from 11 am to 12: 30 pm in pen and paper mode. Candidates will be able to update their details in the application form from November 14 to November 15.
Application fee: The application fee is ₹3500 for General/OBC/EWS/Foreign Nationals/Kashmiri Migrants. For SC/ST and Persons with Disability (PwD) the application fee is ₹1500. Fee Exempted- Below Poverty Line (BPL) candidates of SC/ST Category candidates.
Direct link to apply
AILET 2024: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
Register and proceed with the application
Submit the application form
Upload all the required documents
Submit the form and take a print for future reference.