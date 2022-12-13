Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AIMA MAT CBT 2 registration ends today at mat.aima.in, direct link to register

Published on Dec 13, 2022 12:07 PM IST

AIMA MAT CBT2 registration process end on December 13.

AIMA MAT CBT 2 registration ends today at mat.aima.in
ByHT Education Desk

All India Management Association (AIMA) will end the registration process for CBT 2 MAT exam 2022 today, December 13. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at mat.aima.in. The AIMA MAT CBT 2 admit card will be released on December 15. The AIMA MAT CBT 2 examination will be conducted on December 17.

The AIMA MAT 2022 registration fee for the MAT examination 2022 is 1850. The AIMA MAT December 2022 score will be released in the last week of December.

Last Date for CBT 2 Online RegistrationDecember 13
Availability of CBT 2 Admit CardDecember 15
CBT 2 Test DateDecember 17

AIMA MAT CBT 2: How to register

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in

On the homepage, click on the registration tab

Register and proceed with the application

Pay the AIMA MAT CBT 2 application fee

Take a printout for future reference.

