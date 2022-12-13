AIMA MAT CBT 2 registration ends today at mat.aima.in, direct link to register
Published on Dec 13, 2022 12:07 PM IST
AIMA MAT CBT2 registration process end on December 13.
All India Management Association (AIMA) will end the registration process for CBT 2 MAT exam 2022 today, December 13. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at mat.aima.in. The AIMA MAT CBT 2 admit card will be released on December 15. The AIMA MAT CBT 2 examination will be conducted on December 17.
The AIMA MAT 2022 registration fee for the MAT examination 2022 is ₹1850. The AIMA MAT December 2022 score will be released in the last week of December.
|Last Date for CBT 2 Online Registration
|December 13
|Availability of CBT 2 Admit Card
|December 15
|CBT 2 Test Date
|December 17
AIMA MAT CBT 2: How to register
{{name}}
Visit the official website at mat.aima.in
On the homepage, click on the registration tab
Register and proceed with the application
Pay the AIMA MAT CBT 2 application fee
Take a printout for future reference.
Topics