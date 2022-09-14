Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AIMA MAT CBT admit card 2022 out at mat.aima.in, get link

education
Published on Sep 14, 2022 02:37 PM IST

AIMA has released the computer-based test (CBT) admit card today on September 1.

AIMA MAT CBT admit card 2022 out at mat.aima.in
ByHT Education Desk

All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the computer-based test (CBT) admit card today on September 1. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at mat.aima.in. Candidates can download the CBT admit card using their email id, date of birth, and password.

The AIMA MAT CBT 2022 will be held on September 18.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

AIMA MAT 2022 CBT admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website of MAT 2022 at mat.aima.in.

On the homepage, click on the click on the admit card link

Key in your log in credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference

