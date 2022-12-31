AISSEE 2023: Exam City Intimation Slip released at aissee.nta.nic.in, get link

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) city intimation slip. Candidates can download the Exam City Intimation Slip from the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can download the Exam City Intimation Slip using their Application Number and Date Of Birth. NTA will conduct the AISSEE examination on January 8. The AISSEE admit card will be released on January 8, 2023.

Here's the direct link to check AISSEE 2022 exam city intimation

AISSEE 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in.

On the home page click on the ‘Advance Exam City Intimation for AISSEE 2023’.

Key in your credentials and long in

Submit and download the AISSEE exam intimation slip

