ALLEN continues NEET dominance with 5 students in top 10

ALLEN Career Institute has once again emerged as one of the top performers in the NEET-UG 2026 results, with its students dominating the top ranks of the country's biggest medical entrance examination. Five ALLEN students secured places in the top 10, while 46 featured in the top 100, underscoring the institute's strong performance this year.

Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal jointly topped the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination with 715 out of 720. (ANI)

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Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal both scored 715 out of 720 marks. Based on the National Testing Agency's tie-breaker criteria, Aryan secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, while Panshul was awarded AIR 2. Aryan prepared through ALLEN's distance learning programme, while Panshul was a regular classroom student for two years. Ayush Bhalotia secured AIR 4 with 710 marks, Aryan Dubey of ALLEN's online test series achieved AIR 7, and classroom student Gaurav Singh secured AIR 9.

Congratulating the students, ALLEN CEO Nitin Kukreja said the institute's consistent results reflect the dedication of its students and faculty. Besides placing five students in the top 10, ALLEN also had 10 students in the top 20, 23 in the top 50 and 46 in the top 100. Of the 138 candidates across the country who scored 690 marks or above, 63 were from ALLEN.

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{{^usCountry}} Panshul Bansal, who hails from Faridabad, Haryana, credited his success to focused preparation and early clarity about his career. "I worked very hard to reach this point. My parents never pressured me regarding my career," he said. Having decided by Class 7 that he wanted to become a doctor, Panshul emphasised the importance of pursuing a field out of genuine interest rather than external pressure. He also advised aspirants to focus more on problem-solving than excessive theory and make quality study more important than long study hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Panshul Bansal, who hails from Faridabad, Haryana, credited his success to focused preparation and early clarity about his career. "I worked very hard to reach this point. My parents never pressured me regarding my career," he said. Having decided by Class 7 that he wanted to become a doctor, Panshul emphasised the importance of pursuing a field out of genuine interest rather than external pressure. He also advised aspirants to focus more on problem-solving than excessive theory and make quality study more important than long study hours. {{/usCountry}}

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Ayush Bhalotia from Bihar's Nawada district, who secured AIR 4, said consistent revision and mock tests played a decisive role in his success. Aiming to become the first doctor in both his family and village, Ayush said regular self-study, analysing mistakes after every test and mastering NCERT textbooks were crucial. He added that family support and guidance from his teachers helped him remain positive during the demanding preparation period.

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Gaurav Singh from Rajasthan's Alwar district, who secured AIR 9, said he simply followed the guidance of his teachers throughout his preparation. A classroom student at ALLEN for seven years, Gaurav credited his success to regular classes, repeated NCERT revision, disciplined self-study and careful analysis of mistakes after every mock test. He also acknowledged the inspiration he drew from his elder sister, who is currently pursuing MBBS after preparing at ALLEN.