AP 10th results 2026: How to check on official website | Step-by-step guide

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh declared the results for SSC class 10 on Thursday. Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary exams can check the results on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Around 6.5 lakh students appeared for the class 10th or AP SSC examination this year.(AI-generated image for representational purpose only)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The AP SSC examination commenced on March 16 and concluded on April 1, 2026. The exam started with the First language paper and ended with the OSSC main Language paper II and the SSC vocational course.

Around 6.5 lakh students appeared for the class 10th or AP SSC examination this year.

Follow AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE updates here

Here is a step-by-step guide to check results

Visit the official website of BSEAP. Click on AP SSC Result 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Students can also check their results via the ‘MantraMitra’ WhatsApp service or the ‘Leap ‘ mobile application. To check results via ‘MantraMitra’ WhatsApp service: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students can also check their results via the ‘MantraMitra’ WhatsApp service or the ‘Leap ‘ mobile application. To check results via ‘MantraMitra’ WhatsApp service: {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Send 'Hi' to 95523 00009 and select education services to access results. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Send 'Hi' to 95523 00009 and select education services to access results. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Students can also download their results from Digilocker. To download results from Digilocker: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students can also download their results from Digilocker. To download results from Digilocker: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app on smartphone Log in with your registered mobile number or Aadhaar details If you are new user, register first Navigate to the “Education” section on the homepage Choose “AP SSC Result 2026” from the list Enter the necessary details, such as your roll number Click on “submit” to check your result Download the digital marksheet and keep it for future reference {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app on smartphone Log in with your registered mobile number or Aadhaar details If you are new user, register first Navigate to the “Education” section on the homepage Choose “AP SSC Result 2026” from the list Enter the necessary details, such as your roll number Click on “submit” to check your result Download the digital marksheet and keep it for future reference {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If official websites are down, students can also check their result on the HT Education portal. Here's how Visit the Hindustan Times Education page. Click on the board exam page. A new page will open where candidates need to select the AP Board link. Another page will open where candidates must click on “AP 10th SSC Result”. Enter the login details and click on submit. The result will appear on the screen. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of it for future use. Class 10 pass percentage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If official websites are down, students can also check their result on the HT Education portal. Here's how Visit the Hindustan Times Education page. Click on the board exam page. A new page will open where candidates need to select the AP Board link. Another page will open where candidates must click on “AP 10th SSC Result”. Enter the login details and click on submit. The result will appear on the screen. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of it for future use. Class 10 pass percentage {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 85.25%. Girls recorded a higher pass percentage of 87.90%, while boys stood at 82.68%.

AP SSC class 10 2024, 2025 pass percentage

In 2025, results for AP SSC class 10th were announced on April 23, 2025. The overall pass percentage was 81. 14 per cent. A total of 6,14,459 students sat for the examination, while out of them, 4,98,585 students passed the examination.

In 2024, the BSEAP class 10 SSC exam results were announced on April 22. The total pass percentage was 89.64 per cent.

A review of year-wise performance trends from 2015 to 2025 shows consistent pass rates above 90 per cent up to 2019. In 2020 and 2021, it was 100 per cent due to COVID-19 pandemic-related policies. The lowest pass rate was observed in 2022 (67.26 per cent), followed by a gradual recovery to 81.14 per cent in 2025, BSEAP said in 2025.

Recounting and reverification

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Students who wish to get their papers recounted and reverified can do so by paying a fee. The fee for recounting per subject is ₹500, and fee for reverification per subject is ₹1000.

The results were announced via a press conference by Minister Lokesh Nara.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



Our Coverage Areas



1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.

2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.

3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.

4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.

5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.

6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.



Meet the Team



1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor

A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.



2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer

With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.



3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer

Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.



4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer

A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.



At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON