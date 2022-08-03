Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / APPSC answer key 2022 for Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant exam released

APPSC answer key 2022 for Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant exam released

education
Published on Aug 03, 2022 08:03 PM IST
APPSC answer key 2022: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has published the preliminary answer key for the posts of Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant exam.
APPSC answer key 2022: Interested candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.
ByHT Education Desk

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has published the preliminary answer key for the posts of Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant exam. Interested candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The exam for the post of Junior Assistant was conducted on July 31, 2022. Now, the initial key has been released along with the question paper.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 670 vacancies for the post of Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant in Revenue department.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, in the against the released answer key till August 5, 2022.

Objections have to be raised in the prescribed format.

Objections can be raised in online mode only.

Here’s how to download the answer key

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in

Click on “Keys and Objections”

Click on Initial key link namely “keys for Junior Assistant Cum Computer Assistant In A.P. Revenue Department (Group IV)- - Notification No.23/2021”

RELATED STORIES

The answer key will appear on your screen

Check and save for future purposes

Here is the direct link to the answer key. Click here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
appsc answer key
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP