APSC CEE registration to begin on December 26, check details here

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has notified vacancies for Combined Competitive Examination, 2022. The application process for APSC CEE will commence on December 26 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 26 till 5 pm. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of APSC at apscrecruitment.in.

The tentative date for Preliminary Examination is March 26th, 2023. The main Examination is tentatively scheduled for July/August 2023. The Combined Competitive (Main) Examination will be held in Guwahati Centre only.

APSC CEE 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 793 vacancies.

APSC CEE 2022 application fee: The candidates from the general and EWS categories have to pay ₹250 as an application fee. The BPL,PwBD, and women candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

APSC CEE 2022 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

APSC CEE 2022 stages of examination: The Combined Competitive Examination consists of two successive stages:The Preliminary Examination (Objective Type) and The Main Examination Written & interview.

Notification here