Are you a girl student pursuing Technical degree? Check eligibility for AICTE Pragati Scholarship

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is accepting online applications for its Pragati Scholarship Scheme For Girl Students (Technical Degree) on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). Eligible girl students can apply for the scholarship at scholarships.gov.in.

The application deadline is October 31.

AICTE said this scholarship is aimed at providing assistance for the advancement of girls pursuing technical education. “Education is one of the most important means of empowering women with the knowledge, skill and self-confidence necessary to participate fully in the development process. This is an attempt to give young women the opportunity to further her education and prepare for a successful future”.

AICTE Pragati Scholarship: Eligibility criteria

The girl candidate should be admitted to the first year of a degree-level course or the second year of a degree-level course through lateral entry at an AICTE-approved institution. A maximum of two girls per family are eligible for the scholarship. The family income from all sources should not be more than ₹ 8 lakh per annum. A valid income certificate issued by the State/ UT Government need to be enclosed.

Number of scholarships

Every year, 5,000 scholarships are awarded under this scheme. In addition, all eligible girls from Andaman and Nicobar Islands (UT), Jammu and Kashmir (UT), Ladakh (UT), Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu (UT), Lakshadweep (UT), Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura who submit online scholarship forms will be awarded the scholarship.

The amount of scholarship is ₹50,000 per annum for every year of study (maximum of 4 years for first year admitted students and maximum of 3 years for second year admitted students through lateral entry).

The scholarship is given for the payment of college fees, purchase of computers, stationery, books, equipment, software, etc.

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of merit of the qualifying examination to pursue the technical degree course.

