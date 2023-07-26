Assam Board HSLC Compartment Result 2023 declared at sebaonline.org, direct link here

Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 or HSLC compartment examination can check their results on the official site of SEBA at sebaonline.org.

Assam Board HSLC Compartment Result 2023 declared at sebaonline.org

The compartment examination was conducted from July 4 to July 8, 2023 in the state. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official site of SEBA by following the steps given below.

Assam Board HSLC Compartment Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of SEBA at sebaonline.org.

Click on Assam Board HSLC Compartment Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marksheet of SEBA HSLC compartment examination will consists of student's name, roll numbers, marks obtained and other details. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SEBA.

