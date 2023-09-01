Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Application begins for 332 SI and other posts
Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has started the application process for various posts.
Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) began the application process for various posts of Inspector, Head Constable, Sub-Inspector, and Constable on September 1. The deadline for the submission of the application form is September 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.slprbassam.in.
Assam Police Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 332 openings, including 2 for the position of Inspector (B), 60 for Sub-Inspector (B), 70 for Head Constable (B), and 200 for Constable (B).
Assam Police Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 50 years.
Assam Police Recruitment 2023 educational qualification:
Civil Education (For all posts): HSLC or equivalent.
Service Qualification:
(i) For the posts of Constable and Head Constable: Those who retired in the rank of Sepoy to Havildar in the Army or equivalent rank in the Navy or Air Force.
(ii) For the posts of Sub-Inspector and Inspector: Those who retired in the rank of Naib Subedar or above in the Army or equivalent rank in the Navy or Air Force
Direct link to apply
Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at slprbassam.in
On the homepage, click on the Apply link
Register and proceed with the application
Fill out the application form, pay the application fee
Upload all the required documents
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.