BBOSE to conduct 10th board examination through BSEB in June

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination ( BBOSE) will organise the Class 10 board examination in June mid-week through the Bihar School Examination board (BSEB), as part of an exercise to revamp the autonomous body following detection of several irregularities earlier this year.

(PTI Photo)

Sources said the conduct of 10th board examination for willing candidates – those who are not regular school students, dropouts or have not completed matric – through the BSEB is a bid to bring in transparency.

Willing students have to take admission to the board and enroll for the examination, which is conducted twice in a year. Last year the examination in December was delayed due to irregularities detected following a vigilance raid, officials said.

"Around 17,000 students have taken admission for the tenth board in November. We will be conducting the examination this time through BSEB so as to bring in transparency in the examination system. This is being done for one time only," said special secretary, environment and climate change and chief executive officer (CEO), BBOSE, Om Prakash Yadav.

The revamp of BBOSE is being done following detection of gross irregularities in conduct of examination , issuance of certificates and manipulation in enrollment by staff of the organisation. A vigilance team had raided the BBOSE premises following complaints and arrested five persons on charges of alleged irregularities, officials said.

"In the last few months, we have set a new system where conduct of examination, evaluation and tabulation of marks of students appearing for tenth board would be done as per standard operating procedure(SOP) of BSEB," said Yadav. He said the board would issue certificates after due verification and put the documents in digilocker for facilitating students to get it in digital form easily.

The intermediate examination by BBOSE is expected to be conducted in August tentatively.

"Around 25000 students have taken admission to the board for intermediate examination. We will take the examination by August, which would be conducted by the board itself," the CEO, BBOSE said.

He said the open school body would conduct both tenth board (equivalent to matriculation) and higher secondary examination on its own from next year.

