BHU PG 2023 seat allotment results releasing after August 15

The seat allocation results for postgraduate admission in 2023 will be made public by the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) after August 15. The BHU PG seat allocation results will be available at bhuonline.in, the university's official website.

Earlier the BHU seat allotment list was scheduled to be published after August 11.

“The BHU P. G. Admissions 2023-24 will be done at the respective Departments only after 15.08.2023. Candidates are also advised to keep checking the portal for regular updates” reads the official website.

“The result of P. G. Programs, 2023-24 will be announced after 15.08.2023”, it added.

The BHU PG registration process was active till July 31.

The second seat allotment list for undergraduate (UG) admission to regular students has been released by the university in the meantime. The official BHU website, bhuonline.in, is where students can check the second seat allotment results.

