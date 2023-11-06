Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Bihar Board class 10th sent-up exam timetable released, check date sheet here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 06, 2023 02:39 PM IST

Bihar School Education Board releases BSEB Class 10 (sent-up) exam date sheet

The Bihar School Education Board has released the date sheet of the BSEB Class 10 (sent-up) exam. As per the date sheet released by the board, the class 10th sent-up examination 2023 will be conducted from November 23 to November 27. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The practical examination will be held on November 22.

Bihar Board announces Class 10 sent-up exam dates, practicals on Nov 22(File photo)

If students do not appear in the sent-up examination or fail, then such students will be debarred from appearing in the annual examination 2024. The examination question papers for the sent-up exam will be sent to all district education officer and the school principal or representative will need to collect them from the district office from November 10 to November 15.

Exam dateFirst shiftSecond shift
November 2301- Hindi 102 Bagla, 100 Urdu and 104- Maithili105- Sanskrit, 106- Hindi, 107 Arabic, 108 Persian, 109-Bhojpur
November 24

112-Science

 

125-Music

111-Social Science
November 25

110- Mathematics

 

126-Home Science (Only for visually impaired candidates)

113-English (General)
November 27

114 Higher Mathematics, 115 Commerce 116 Economics,

 

121-Persian, 122 Sanskrit, 123-Arabic and 124-Maithili

117-Fine Arts, 118 Home Science 116-Dance and 120 Music

127- Security 128 Beautician 129 - Tourism 130-Retail Management 131 Automobile, 132 Electronics & H/W, 133 Beauty and Wellness, 134 Telecom and 135 IT/ITs
Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

