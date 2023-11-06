Bihar Board class 10th sent-up exam timetable released, check date sheet here

The Bihar School Education Board has released the date sheet of the BSEB Class 10 (sent-up) exam. As per the date sheet released by the board, the class 10th sent-up examination 2023 will be conducted from November 23 to November 27. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The practical examination will be held on November 22.

Bihar Board announces Class 10 sent-up exam dates, practicals on Nov 22

If students do not appear in the sent-up examination or fail, then such students will be debarred from appearing in the annual examination 2024. The examination question papers for the sent-up exam will be sent to all district education officer and the school principal or representative will need to collect them from the district office from November 10 to November 15.

Exam date First shift Second shift November 23 01- Hindi 102 Bagla, 100 Urdu and 104- Maithili 105- Sanskrit, 106- Hindi, 107 Arabic, 108 Persian, 109-Bhojpur November 24 112-Science 125-Music 111-Social Science November 25 110- Mathematics 126-Home Science (Only for visually impaired candidates) 113-English (General) November 27 114 Higher Mathematics, 115 Commerce 116 Economics, 121-Persian, 122 Sanskrit, 123-Arabic and 124-Maithili 117-Fine Arts, 118 Home Science 116-Dance and 120 Music 127- Security 128 Beautician 129 - Tourism 130-Retail Management 131 Automobile, 132 Electronics & H/W, 133 Beauty and Wellness, 134 Telecom and 135 IT/ITs

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

