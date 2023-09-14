Bihar D.El.Ed result 2023 released at secondary.biharboardonline.com, here's direct link to check
Bihar D.El.Ed results for the 2022-2023 and 2021-2023 sessions are out. Check them online at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the result of the Bihar D.El.Ed for the session 2022- 2023 and for the session 2021- 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar D.El.Ed exam for Session 2022-2024(1st Yr) & Session 2021- 2023(2nd Yr) Exam, 2023 can check their results online at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Direct link to check Bihar D.El.ED result for 1st year
Direct link to check Bihar D.El.ED result for 2nd year
Bihar D.El.Ed result: Know how to check
Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com
On the homepage, click “Result : D.El.Ed. Session: 2022-2024(1st Yr) & Session:2021-2023(2nd Yr) Exam, 2023”
Key in your login details
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The Bihar D.El.Ed result will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its printout for future use.