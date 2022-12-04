Ahead of board exam, CBSE seeks participation of students in Pariksha Pe Charcha

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 04, 2022 12:48 PM IST

Parikshasa Pe Charcha is an annual event where the Prime Minister interacts with students ahead of their board exams, answers their questions on career and education, and shares tips to overcome exam stress. Class 9-12 students can participate in it.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked affiliated schools to ensure maximum participation of students in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023.

Check latest updates on CBSE board exam 2023 time table.

In addition to students, teachers and parents can also register for PPC.

“In order to select participants who will be featured in the PPC programme, an online creative writing competition is being conducted at http://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023/ on various topics (as given in Annexure I) between 25th November, 2022 and 30th December 2022 for students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents. About 2050 winners will also receive a certificate signed by Director NCERT and a copy of the ‘Exam Warrior’ book written by Hon’ble Prime Minister,” CBSE said in the notification.

“Schools are requested to…ensure maximum registration of students in the online creative writing competition conducted at http://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023/ from 25th November, 2022 to 30th December, 2022 to avail the chance of being selected for this event,” it added.

CBSE will conduct the 2023 edition of Class 10 and Class 12 final exams from February 15. The detailed date sheet will be published soon on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

