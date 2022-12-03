Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Exam Dates 2023 LIVE: Class 10, 12 time table likely soon at cbse.gov.in
CBSE Exam Dates 2023 LIVE: Class 10, 12 time table likely soon at cbse.gov.in

Updated on Dec 03, 2022 02:50 PM IST

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Live: Class 10, 12 time table is expected to be released soon. Candidates can check the latest updates on exam date, timings and other details below. 

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Live:
CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Live:(Deepak Gupta/HT File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CBSE Exam Dates 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 soon. The Class 10, 12 time table when released by the Board will be available on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

As per past trends, the Board will likely release the date sheet of Class 10, 12 this month. CBSE has already announced that final exams for these classes will begin on February 15, 2023 and going by the previous year trends, they release the time table 1.5-2 months ahead of the exam.

This year, CBSE Board Exams 2023 will be conducted only once, and not two times like last year due to COVID. Candidates can check the latest updates regarding exam date sheet and other details here. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2022 02:50 PM IST

    CBSE Timetable 2023: Data correction window to close on December 6 

    Central Board of Secondary Education has opened the CBSE Board Exams 2023 LOC data correction window on November 30. The link will close  on December 6, 2022. The schools can make the correction in students data online only based on the school records.

  • Dec 03, 2022 02:42 PM IST

    CBSE Time Table: Winter bound schools practical exams ongoing 

    The practical exams for the winter bound schools are ongoing. The exams were started on November 15, 2022 and will end on December 14, 2022 in all the winter bound schools.

  • Dec 03, 2022 02:30 PM IST

    CBSE Exam Schedule: From February 15 

    CBSE Exam Schedule has not released, but the Board had announced that the examination will be conducted from February 15, 2022 for both Class 10 and Class 12 across the country and abroad. 

  • Dec 03, 2022 02:20 PM IST

    CBSE Exam Dates 2023: Practical exams from January 1, 2023

    The Board will conduct the Practical exams/ Project/ Internal Assesment for the session 2022-23 from January 1, 2023 for all affiliated schools in India  and abroad except for winter bound areas. 

  • Dec 03, 2022 02:10 PM IST

    CBSE Exam: When can datesheet be released 

    As per past trends, the Board will likely release the date sheet of Class 10, 12 this month. CBSE has already announced that final exams for these classes will begin on February 15, 2023 and going by the previous year trends, they release the time table 1.5-2 months ahead of the exam.

  • Dec 03, 2022 02:05 PM IST

    CBSE Datesheet Class 12 2023: List of websites to download 

    cbse.nic.in

    cbse.gov.in

  • Dec 03, 2022 02:00 PM IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 12

    CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 12 will be available on the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in. As per past trends, the date sheet is expected to be out by this month, December 2022. Keep checking this space for latest updates. 

  • Dec 03, 2022 01:56 PM IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 10: How to download 

    Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. 

    Click on CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 10 link available on the home page. 

    A new PDF file will open. 

    Check the exam dates and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • Dec 03, 2022 01:51 PM IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Where to check time table 

    cbse.gov.in

    cbse.nic.in

  • Dec 03, 2022 01:46 PM IST

    CBSE Date Sheet: Likely to release soon 

    CBSE Date Sheet is expected to release soon. The Class 10, 12 board exam time table when released will be available to candidates appearing for the exam on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. 

