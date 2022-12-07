Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 10 English sample question paper, marking scheme for 2023 board exams

CBSE Class 10 English sample question paper, marking scheme for 2023 board exams

Published on Dec 07, 2022 03:58 PM IST

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023: Check sample paper, marking scheme and question bank for Class 10 English here.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CBSE Board Exam 2023: CBSE will conduct Class 10 board exams 2023 from mid-February and practical exams are scheduled to begin in January, except for winter-bound states. Detailed date sheets will be announced soon on cbse.nic.in. CBSE date sheet 2023 live updates.

Ahead of board exams, CBSE has published sample question papers, marking scheme and question bank for Class 10 subjects to help students in their preparation. Students can download these from cbseacademic.nic.in.

Here is a look at sample question paper and marking scheme for CBSE Class 10 English.

CBSE Class 10 English exam 2023:

As per the sample paper, maximum marks for the CBSE Class 10 English theory paper is 80 and students will get 180 minutes to attempt it. Fifteen additional minutes will be given to read the paper.

There are three sections in the paper: Section A: Reading Skills, Section B: Grammar and Writing and Section C: Literature.

Section A has 20 marks. There are two passages in this section for 10 marks. Students need to answer ten short questions on each passage (1 mark each).

In section B, there are 13 questions on grammar, of which students have to attempt any 10. The section also has questions on creative writing skills – letter and paragraph writing and total marks for this part will be 10 (students need to attempt two questions).

In section C, total marks is 40.

It has questions based on extracts for 10 marks (in form of 1-mark sub-questions).

The section also contains four 3-marks questions to be attempted in about 40-50 words each. Internal choice has been given in these questions.

There are three 3-marks questions of which students have to answer two, in about 40-50 words each.

Students are also required to answer two 6-marks questions in about 100-120 words.

CBSE Class 10 English sample paper

Marking scheme.

Question bank.

