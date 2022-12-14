Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AHSEC announces Assam Higher Secondary Final exam dates, check time table here

AHSEC announces Assam Higher Secondary Final exam dates, check time table here

board exams
Published on Dec 14, 2022 01:15 PM IST



AHSEC announces Assam Higher Secondary Final exam dates, check time table here(Bachchan Kumar)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Class 12 or Higher Secondary final exams in Assam will begin on February 20, 2023. As per the date sheet released by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council or AHSEC, HS Final exams will begin with the English paper on the first day. Papers will continue till March 20.

On the last day, students will write the Home Science and Entrepreneurship Development paper.

Exams will be held in two shifts. The morning shift is from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift is from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Practical exams for Class 12 students will be held from January 25 to February 15, AHSEC said.

Here is the detailed date sheet:

Meanwhile, Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has announced that Class 10 or HSLC examination will be held from March 3 to March 20. Class 10 final exams will also begin with the English language paper.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Topics
assam ahsec board exams
