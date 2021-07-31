Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

AHSEC Assam Board HS Result 2021: Assam 12th result declared at ahsec.nic.in

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the class 12 result today. The AHSEC result is available on the official website ahsec.nic.in. Students can check the result using their roll number.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 09:13 AM IST
AHSEC Assam Board HS Result 2021: Assam 12th result declared at ahsec.nic.in

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the class 12 result today. The AHSEC result is available on the official website ahsec.nic.in. Students can check the result using their roll number.

This year a total of 2,49,812 candidates had appeared for the examination out of which 38430 candidates were from Science stream, 191855 were from Arts stream, 18443 were from the Commerce stream and 1081 students were from Vocational course.

Assam board class 12th result is available on http://ahsec.nic.in/, assamresults.in, ahsec.assam.gov.in.

AHSEC Assam result 2021 declared: Know how to check

Go to the official websites mentioned above

Click on class 12 result link

Enter the name, roll number, date of birth

Submit the details

Get the AHSEC result.

ahsec.nic.in
