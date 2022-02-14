Andhra Pradesh SSC and inter exam schedule released, check details

The Andhra Pradesh Board has released the examination schedule for the SSC, first and second-year intermediate examination 2022. According to the schedule, intermediate first-year examinations will be held from April 8, to April 27, while the second-year examination will be conducted from April 9 to April 28. SSC or class 10th examination will be conducted from May 2 to May 13.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can check the detailed schedule of intermediate examinations on the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

The intermediate first and second-year theory examinations will be held from 9 am to 12 pm.

The practical examination is proposed from Friday, March 11 to Thursday, March 31st. Practical examination will be held in two sessions from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

The ethics and human value examination will be held from 10 am to 1 pm on March 7 and the environmental examination will be conducted on March 9.

All the concerned candidates of SSC and Intermediate first year and second year can check the examination schedule below: