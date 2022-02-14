Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Andhra Pradesh SSC and inter exam schedule released, check details
board exams

Andhra Pradesh SSC and inter exam schedule released, check details

The Andhra Pradesh Board has released the examination schedule for the SSC, first and second-year intermediate examination 2022
AP SSC inter examination schedule released at bie.ap.gov.in, check details here(Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 09:36 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Andhra Pradesh Board has released the examination schedule for the SSC, first and second-year intermediate examination 2022. According to the schedule, intermediate first-year examinations will be held from April 8, to April 27, while the second-year examination will be conducted from April 9 to April 28. SSC or class 10th examination will be conducted from May 2 to May 13.

 Candidates can check the detailed schedule of intermediate examinations on the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

The intermediate first and second-year theory examinations will be held from 9 am to 12 pm.

The practical examination is proposed from Friday, March 11 to  Thursday, March 31st. Practical examination will be held in two sessions from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

The ethics and human value examination will be held from 10 am to 1 pm on March 7 and the environmental examination will be conducted on March 9.

All the concerned candidates of SSC and Intermediate first year and second year can check the examination schedule below:

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andhra pradesh intermediate examination
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP