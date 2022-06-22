AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2022: BIEAP AP Intermediate Result releasing today

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare AP Inter 1st, 2nd year Results 2022 on June 22, 2022. BIEAP AP Intermediate result will be announced today at the press conference. Candidates who have appeared for first year and second year board examination in the state can check the results on BIEAP website at bie.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

The students will get digital scorecard soon after the first and second year results are declared. The results will be announced by State Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana through a press conference. The press conference will be conducted at Fortune Murali Park Hotel (Old Kandhari), Bandar Road, Vijayawada. AP Inter Results 2022 Live Updates

The AP Intermediate first year and second year exams was conducted from May 6 to May 24, 2022. Around 5 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year. The exams were conducted in offline mode in the state at various exam centres.

In 2021, the AP Inter results were declared on July 23, 2022. The examination was cancelled last year due to upsurge in COVID19 cases across the country. The marks of Class 12 students were calculated on the basis of their performance in Class 10 and Class 11.

