AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 Declared: BIEAP result out, direct link here

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022. The BIEAP result was announced at 12.30 pm today, June 22, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official site of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in. The result link is also available at manabadi.co.in.

This year the overall pass percentage is … Students who have appeared for the examination will get digital scorecards issued by the Board. The result was announced by State Education Minister at the press conference. Around 5 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination of first year and second year this year can check the result by following these simple steps given below. AP Inter Results 2022 Live Updates

Direct link to check first year results

Direct link to check second year results

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 Declared: How to check

Visit the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result for first year or second year will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

