AP Inter 2nd Year Practical exam hall ticket released at bie.ap.gov.in
Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh, BIEAP has released the AP 2nd Year Hall Tickets 2022 for the practical examination. All the registered candidates an download the Intermediate Public Examination MARCH 2022 Second Year General Practical Hall Ticket from the official website APBIE at bie.ap.gov.in.
Students can download their hall ticket through the Intermediate Public Examination MARCH 2022 Roll No./ First Year Hall-Ticket No./Aadhar No.
Direct link to download the hall ticket
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2022 : Know how to download
Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in
On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Download Practical Hall Tickets March 2022”
A new window will display on your screen
Enter your 1st year Inter hall ticket number or Aadhaar card number and click on Download Hall Ticket
Your hall ticket will appear on screen
Print or download and take a print.
Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has revised the examination schedule from first year and second year. The intermediate theory examination will be held from April 22 to May 12.