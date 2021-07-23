AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021: BIEAP 12th Result declared, check result here

Board of Intermediate Education, AP has declared AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021 on July 23, 2021. The BIEAP 12th Result was declared at 4 pm today. All the students who have registered themselves for the examination can check their result on the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in.

The result will also be available on the other official websites including examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in and results.apcfss.in. Candidates can check the result on the official website of Manabadi. This year around 5 lakh students have registered themselves for the second year examination.

AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021 Live Updates

The Class 12 result was announced today at the press conference conducted by Board officials. The result was released by Dr Audimulapu Suresh garu, Education Minister of the state at 4 pm at Publicity Cell, Ground Floor, 4th Block, A.P. Secretariat, Velagapudi.

The examination was scheduled to be conducted in May which was cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country.

As per the evaluation criteria, the Class 12 students will be awarded on the basis of their performance of Class 10 and Class 11. BIEAP will follow 30:70 formula in which they will give 30 per cent weightage to the marks obtained in the top three subjects of Class 10, and 70 percent will be based on subject-wise marks obtained by students in Intermediate first year or Class 11. The 30 per cent marks of Class 10 will be taken from Social Science, Science and Maths to prepare the Inter result.