AP Inter Hall Ticket 2021 for 1st & 2nd year released, here’s how to download

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, BIEAP has released AP Inter Hall Ticket 2021 for 1st & 2nd year on April 29, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the first year or second-year examination can download the hall ticket through the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Exam 2021 for the first and second year will begin from May 5, 2021 onwards.

This year around 10.66 lakh students will appear for the Inter examination. All the appearing students will have to carry their hall ticket to the exam hall. The examination will be conducted in 1451 centres across the state.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2021: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in.

• Click on AP Inter Hall Ticket 2021 for 1st & 2nd year link available on the home page.

• Enter the aadhar number, date of birth, name and captcha code and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for examination hall.

Students will have to follow COVID19 guidelines issued by the state government for examination. The state government has decided to provide PPE kits for the invigilators who will perform their duties during the examination. Also, special rooms are being set up for COVID19 positive students.