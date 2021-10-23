Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Board Exams / AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021 declared on bie.ap.gov.in, check here
board exams

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021 declared on bie.ap.gov.in, check here

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the steps given below. 
BIEAP
Published on Oct 23, 2021 06:00 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, BIEAP has declared AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Supplementary examination can check the result through the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in and Manabadi on manabadi.co.in. 

The Board has declared both first year and second year result together. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examination can check their result by following the simple steps given below. Latest Update: AP Inter Supply Result 2021 declared, here's direct link to check

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of Manabadi on manabadi.co.in.
  • Click on AP Inter Supply Result 2021 on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board conducted the supplementary exam in the state with proper COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and others. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of BIEAP. 

RELATED STORIES
Topics
ap inter result bieap ap intermediate examination
