AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Declared: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results out

Published on Aug 30, 2022 11:40 AM IST

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results through the direct link given below.

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Declared: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results out(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022. The results have been declared for BIEAP 1st year and 2nd year general and vocational courses. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in.

The results for first year and second year supplementary examinations can also be checked on other private website- examresults.ap.nic.in.

The AP supplementary examination was conducted in the state from August 3 to August 12 for both first year and second year. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check 1st year results 

Direct link to check 2nd year results 

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on IPASE Results 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on first year or second year exam link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

