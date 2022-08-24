Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh will announce AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 in due course of time. The BIEAP supply inter results will be available to candidates on the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in and also on manabadi.co.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first year examination was conducted from August 3 to August 12, 2022 and second year examination was conducted from August 3 to August 12, 2022. The first year exam was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second year exam was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for examination can check their results through these simple steps given below.

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022: How to check BIEAP supply inter results

Visit the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If a candidate takes examination at a Centre other than the one to which he/she is allotted, the result of such candidate is to be cancelled.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON