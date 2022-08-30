AP Inter Supply Result 2022 Live: BIEAP inter results out at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Supplementary Result 2022 Live Updates: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP Supplementary Results 2022 on August 30, 2022.

Students who have appeared for the BIEAP 1st and 2nd year supplementary examination in the state can check their results on the official website of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates can also check the results on private website examresults.ap.nic.in. The results can be checked by candidates by entering their roll number and date of birth.

The AP supplementary examination for first year and second year was conducted from August 3 to August 12, 2022. The first year exam was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second year exam was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of BIEAP.