AP Inter Supply Result 2021 declared, here's direct link to check

AP Inter Supply Result 2021 has been declared for 1st and 2nd year. The direct link to check result is given below. 
Published on Oct 23, 2021 05:41 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has declared AP Inter Supply Result 2021 for 1st year and second year. Candidates who have appeared for first year and second year inter supplementary examination can check their result on the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in and Manabadi on manabadi.co.in. 

The Supplementary Exam was conducted by the board with proper COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and others. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following these simple steps given below. Also Read: AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021: How to check 

Direct link to check result here for 1st year 

Direct link to check result here for 2nd year 

AP Inter Supply Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on AP Inter Supply Result 2021 on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

manabadi com bieap ap inter result
