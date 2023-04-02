Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP SSC 2023 exam begins tomorrow, check instructions and hall ticket here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 02, 2023 04:42 PM IST

AP SSC Exam 2023 is scheduled to begin from tomorrow, April 3, 2023.

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will begin the AP SSC examination tomorrow, April 3 with First Language (Group-A) examination. The admit cards are available on the official website at www.bse.ap.gov.in.

The AP SSC 2023 examination will end on April 18 with SSC Vocational Course (Theory). The AP SSC exam will be held from 9:30 and to 12: 45 pm.

Here's the direct link to download admit card

Even if the government declares a public holiday or general holiday for any of the dates listed above, the 2 SSC Public Exams, April–2023, will still be held strictly following the date sheet.

The performance of candidates who answer the wrong combination question papers will be cancelled.Hence, the candidates are held responsible for demanding/answering wrong question papers.

The performance of the candidate in the examination will be cancelled, if the candidate appears in the examination center other than originally allotted by this office.

