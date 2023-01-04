AP SSC 2023 Time Table: BSE AP 10th date sheet out on bse.ap.gov.in, check here

BSE AP SSC Time Table 2023: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Andhra Pradesh has announced date sheet for SSC or Class 10 public examinations, 2023.

According to the AP SSC time table, exams will begin on April 3, 2023. On the first day of exams, students will appear for first language papers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Andhra Pradesh Class 10 final exams will be held on single shifts on all exam days, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, except for a few papers which carries less marks.

These exams will continue till April 18.

Here is the detailed date sheet of AP SSC exam 2023:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has also released date sheets for AP Inter 1st year (Class 11) and 2nd-year (Class 12) final examination, 2023.

The examination for the AP Inter 1st year will commence on March 15 and end on April 4, 2023.

The examination for AP Inter 2nd year will be held from March 16 to April 4, 2023.