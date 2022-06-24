Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / AP SSC, Inter Open School Results 2022: Direct link to check APOSS marks memo
board exams

AP SSC, Inter Open School Results 2022: Direct link to check APOSS marks memo

AP SSC, Inter Open School Results 2022: Candidates can check their results on apopenschool.ap.gov.in or using the direct link given here. 
AP SSC, Inter Open School Results 2022: Direct link to check APOSS marks memo(HT File)
Updated on Jun 24, 2022 11:36 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

APOSS Andhra Pradesh SSC, Inter Results 2022: Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) on Thursday announced that AP SSC and Inter open school results will be announced on June 24, at 11 am. Students can visit the official website of APOSS – apopenschool.ap.gov.in to check AP SSC, Inter open school result and download marks memo.

To download AP SSC, Inter open school results, students need to login with their hall ticket number or admission number.

Here is the direct link and steps to download Andhra Pradesh open school result:

APOSS SSC, Inter result 2022 link

How to download AP SSC, Inter results 2022

  1. Go to apopenschool.ap.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the SSC or Inter result link under ‘Quick Links’.
  3. Enter roll number or admission number.
  4. Submit and check result.
  5. Save a copy of your marks memo for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap ssc result ap inter result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP