AP SSC Results 2021 declared at bse.ap.gov.in, direct link for AP 10th marks
board exams

AP SSC Results 2021 declared at bse.ap.gov.in, direct link for AP 10th marks

AP SSC Results 2021 declared, check Andhra Pradesh class 10th result at bse.ap.gov.in
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 07:57 PM IST
AP SSC Results 2021 declared, check Andhra Pradesh class 10th result at bse.ap.gov.in

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared the AP 10th Result 2021 on August 6, 2021. The BSEAP Manabadi Class 10 Results were declared at a press conference. All registered students can check their Class 10 results on the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

This year the AP board class 10th result was cancelled due to the prevailing covid 19 situation in the country. The Board has prepared the school-wise results along with the ‘Memorandum of Subject Wise Performance’ of students for SSC Public Examinations.

This year nearly 5.38 lakh students have registered for Class 10 exams in the state.

Follow the steps given below to check the AP class 10 the or SSC result

How to check the AP class 10th result

Visit the official website at https://bse.ap.gov.in/

On the homepage, click on the link to SSC or class 10th result

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials and submit

AP class 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Check and Keep the copy of the same for future use

