AP SSC Results 2021 Live: Andhra Pradesh 10th result declared, direct link

AP SSC Results 2021 was declared on August 6, 2021. Students can check the result on the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

The press conference to declare results was conducted by the Board at R & B Building, M.G Road, Vijaywada.

This year around 5.38 lakh students have registered for Class 10 exams in the state. The exams were cancelled by the Board due to a rise in COVID19 cases across the country.

However, the Board has prepared the school-wise results along with the ‘Memorandum of Subject Wise Performance’ of students for SSC Public Examinations.