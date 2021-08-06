AP SSC Results 2021 Live: Andhra Pradesh 10th result declared, direct link
AP SSC Results 2021 was declared on August 6, 2021. Students can check the result on the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.
The press conference to declare results was conducted by the Board at R & B Building, M.G Road, Vijaywada.
This year around 5.38 lakh students have registered for Class 10 exams in the state. The exams were cancelled by the Board due to a rise in COVID19 cases across the country.
However, the Board has prepared the school-wise results along with the ‘Memorandum of Subject Wise Performance’ of students for SSC Public Examinations.
Follow all the updates here:
Sat, 07 Aug 2021 10:13 AM
AP Result for Class 10: Original pass certificates to be available soon
The original pass certificates will be available soon to the candidates. The Board will send the pass certificates and grade points to the respective schools and students will be able to collect them from there itself.
Sat, 07 Aug 2021 09:49 AM
AP SSC Result 2021: 13 districts have recorded 100 percent pass percentage
This year 13 districts have recorded 100 percent pass percentage. Srikakulam district has recorded the highest number of students securing 10 GPA.
Sat, 07 Aug 2021 09:23 AM
AP 10th Result 2021: 199696 students secure 10 GPA
AP 10th result 2021 declared on August 6, 2021. Out of the total students passed the examination, 199696 students have secured 10 GPA. This is 31.98 percent.
Sat, 07 Aug 2021 09:06 AM
AP Class 10 result 2021: 100% pass percentage
AP Class 10 result 2021 declared. This year the overall pass percentage is 100 percent. All regular and private candidates have passed the examination this year.
Sat, 07 Aug 2021 08:47 AM
Andhra Pradesh 10th Result: 626981 candidates passed
Andhra Pradesh 10th Result has been declared. A total of 626981 candidates have passed the examination this year. Out of the total number, 322945 are boys and 304036 are girl candidates.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 05:15 PM
AP SSC Results 2021 Manabadi: Exams were cancelled due to COVID19
SSC Result 2021 will be announced for 5.38 lakh candidates today. This year the state government cancelled Class 10, 12 exams in the state due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board later released the evaluation criteria.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 05:11 PM
AP 10th Result How To Check via Digilocker
• Go to the official website of DigiLocker -- digilocker.gov.in
• Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’
• Enter your mobile number. Enter OTP sent to mobile number
• Set your username and password
• Enter your Aadhar number
• Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 05:07 PM
AP SSC Results 2021: Official site unresponsive
AP SSC Results 2021 with marks will be available in a while. The official site is unresponsive for now. Candidates are advised to keep refreshing the page for result.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 04:55 PM
Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result 2021: What to check on provisional marksheet
Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result 2021 shortly. Candidates need to check these details on the provisional marksheet that includes name, roll number, subject-wise marks obtained, overall marks, division obtained, and qualifying status of the students.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 04:50 PM
AP Class 10 Result 2021: Press conference soon
AP Class 10 Result 2021 will be announced at the press conference. The press conference will be attended by State Education Minister and other Board officials where the result will be declared.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 04:45 PM
AP 10th Result 2021: State education minister Adimulapu Suresh to announce result
State education minister Adimulapu Suresh to announce AP 10th Result 2021. The result link will be available to candidates on bse.ap.gov.in and also on manabadi.co.in.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 04:40 PM
Andhra Pradesh 10th Result 2021: More than 5.38 lakh candidates registered
Andhra Pradesh 10th Result 2021 will be declared at 5 pm. More than 5.38 lakh students will check their results. This year 5 lakh students have registered for Class 10 exams.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 04:35 PM
Andhra Pradesh 10th Result: Check result on Mobile
Andhra Pradesh 10th Result will be available on mobile as well. The result can be checked by candidates on the mobile app "AP Board Results 2021, SSC (10th) & Intermediate". To check the result, candidates will have to enter the roll number and date of birth.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 04:30 PM
AP SSC Results: Topper list not releasing this year
AP SSC Results will be declared today. However, the Board will not release the merit list and the topper list this year as the exams for Class 10 have not been conducted due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 04:25 PM
AP SSC Results 2021: Venue of press conference
The press conference will be conducted by the Board at R & B Building, M.G Road, Vijaywada. The press conference will begin at 5 pm today and AP SSC Results 2021 will be announced.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 04:21 PM
Manabadi AP SSC Result 2021: No merit list
Manabadi AP SSC Result 2021 will be available to students in half an hour. This year the Board will not release the merit list as the exams in the state for Class 10 have not been conducted. The pass percentage and other details will be announced at the press conference.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 04:15 PM
AP SSC Result Link: At 5 pm
AP SSC Result Link will be available for 5.38 lakh students at 5 pm. The result for Class 10 will be announced at the press conference by state education minister. Direct link to check result will be available here as well.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 04:09 PM
SSC Result 2021: Grading system
SSC Results 2021 will be announced at 5 pm by the state education minister. Students will be awarded grades from A1 to E based on the marks obtained in the Class 10 exams.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 03:55 PM
Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2021: Improvement exam dates to be released after result
Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2021 will be announced at 5 pm. The improvement exam dates are expected to be announced after the declaration of the result. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can appear for the improvement exams.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 03:45 PM
bse.ap.gov.in 10th Results 2021: To be declared in an hour
bse.ap.gov.in 10th Results 2021 will be declared in an hour. The direct link to check will be available on the official site of BSEAP and also on Manabadi soon after declaration.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 03:35 PM
AP SSC Results 2021 Manabadi
Apart from the official website of BSEAP, AP SSC Results 2021 will also be available on the official site of Manabadi on manabadi.co.in. The direct link will be available here.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 03:25 PM
AP 10th Result How To Check
• Visit the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.
• Click on AP SSC results 2021 link available on the home page.
• Enter the login details like roll number and date of birth.
• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
• Check the result and download it.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 03:15 PM
AP SSC Results 2021 With Marks
AP SSC Results 2021 will be calculated through the evaluation criteria released by the Board soon after the cancellation of the Board exams in June. The expert committee formed by govt to determine SSC students evaluation said that 70 per cent weightage will be given for formative written tests and 30 per cent weightage for other marks. Two formative tests were conducted this year.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 03:05 PM
Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result 2021: Press conference to begin at 5 pm
Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result 2021 will be declared on August 6, 2021. The press conference will begin at 5 pm today and the result, pass percentage, and other details will be announced.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 02:55 PM
AP Class 10 Result 2021: Only two hours left for result declaration
AP Class 10 Result 2021 will be announced after two hours. The press conference will begin at 5 pm and the result will be declared in it. The result link will also be available to candidates after the declaration of the result today.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 02:45 PM
AP 10th Result 2021: Marks Memo
AP 10th Result 2021 Marks Memo can be download from the official website of the Board - bse.ap.gov.in. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, AP Board cancelled SSC exams this year. The marks memo will be available after the declaration of the result.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 02:35 PM
Andhra Pradesh 10th Result 2021: State government was keen to conduct exams
Andhra Pradesh 10th Result 2021 will be announced on the basis of the evaluation criteria issued by the Board. The state government on the other hand was keen to conduct the examination in the state, but after Supreme Court took a serious view of the indecisiveness, the state government was left with no choice but to cancel the examination.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 02:25 PM
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 02:15 PM
AP SSC Results: Last year data
AP SSC Results was declared on August 13, 2020. The overall pass percentage was 94.88 percent. The pass percentage of girls was higher than boys. Girls' pass percentage was 95.09 while boys stood at 94.68 percent. As many as 46.47 percent schools had 100 percent results. A total of 6,32,898 students has registered for Class 10 exams.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 02:05 PM
AP SSC Results 2021: Details to check on provisional marksheet
AP SSC Results 2021 will be available at 5 pm today. Candidates need to check these details on the provisional marksheet- name, roll number, subject-wise marks obtained, overall marks, division obtained, and qualifying status of the students.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 01:47 PM
Manabadi AP SSC Result 2021: Improvement exams to be conducted
Manabadi AP SSC Result 2021 will be declared today. Those candidates who are not happy with their results can appear for the improvement exams. The improvement exams will be conducted by the Board later. The date and time will be available soon.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 01:46 PM
AP SSC Result Date Time: On August 6 at 5 pm
AP SSC Result Date Time is August 6 at 5 pm. The Class 10 result will be available to candidates on the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in and also on Manabadi website on manabadi.co.in.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 01:45 PM
AP SSC Result Link: To be available after 5 pm
AP SSC Result Link will be available after the declaration of result. The state education minister will announce the result at 5 pm today and the result link will be available soon after that.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 01:43 PM
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 01:41 PM
Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2021: Passing criteria
Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2021 will be announced in next 3 hours. The passing criteria is that the candidate will have secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks overall to pass the exam. Those candidates who will not be able to secure the marks cannot pass the examination.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 01:40 PM
AP SSC Results 2021 Date was announced on August 5
AP SSC Results 2021 Date was announced by the Board on August 5. The official notice was released by BSEAP which is available below.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 01:39 PM
bse.ap.gov.in 10th Results 2021: State education minister Adimulapu Suresh to announce result
AP education minister Adimulapu Suresh will announce bse.ap.gov.in 10th Results 2021 on August 6, 2021. The result will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board at 5 pm.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 01:31 PM
AP SSC Results 2021 Manabadi: List of websites
• bse.ap.gov.in
• manabadi.co.in
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 01:22 PM
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 01:11 PM
AP SSC Results 2021 With Marks: How result will be announced
As per the official notice, the Board has prepared the school-wise results along with the ‘Memorandum of Subject Wise Performance’ of students for SSC Public Examinations. The students can download the memos from the official website and the Headmasters of the school can download the subject-wise performance using their school login credentials and hand over the attested copies of the same to the students of their concerned schools.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 12:58 PM
Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result 2021: Check Official Notice
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 12:45 PM
AP Class 10 Result 2021: Exams were conducted at school level
AP Class 10 Result 2021 will be announced today. The exams were conducted at the school level. The school-level exams will be conducted from June 7 to June 16, 2021 for academic, OSSC, and vocational candidates (regular and private) in the state.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 12:35 PM
AP 10th Result 2021: Where to check
AP 10th Result 2021 can be checked on the official site of BSEAP. The official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 12:26 PM
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 12:15 PM
Andhra Pradesh 10th Result: Where to check results
Andhra Pradesh 10th Result will be declared at 5 pm today. All the students who have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams in the state can check their results on the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 12:05 PM
AP SSC Results: To be announced at the press conference
AP SSC Results will be announced at the press conference today. The press conference will be conducted by the Board at R & B Building, M.G Road, Vijaywada at 5 pm. The result link will be activated soon after the declaration.
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 11:55 AM
AP SSC Results 2021: Date and Time announced
AP SSC Results 2021 date and time have been announced by Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh. The Class 10 result will be announced today, August 6, 2021 at 5 pm.