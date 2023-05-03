Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP SSC Results 2023 in due course of time. The results for Andhra Pradesh 10th can be checked by all candidates on the official site of BSEAP and other websites.

AP SSC Results 2023: Where to check

AP SSC Results 2023: How, where to check Andhra Pradesh 10th result (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The result link for Class 10 will be available on these websites given below.

bse.ap.gov.in

manabadi.co.in (unofficial)

AP SSC Results 2023: How to check

All the appeared candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP 10th Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

The AP SSC (Class 10) board exams was started on April 3 and ended on April 18, 2023.The exams was conducted in single shift- from 9:30 am and end at 12: 45 pm with the exception of two—first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory—which ended at 11:15 am and 11:30 am, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Every year around 6 to 7 lakh candidates appear for AP SSC board examination in the state. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BSEAP.