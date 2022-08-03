AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022 Live: Manabadi, BSE AP 10th supply results out
- BSE AP SSC 10th Supply Result 2022 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh BSE Class 10 supplementary exam results announced bse.ap.gov.in. Live updates here.
BSE AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has announced BSE AP SSC or Class 10 supply exam results. Students can check these results on the board wesbsite, bse.ap.gov.in.
AP SSC regular exam results were announced in June and a total of 414281 students out of 615908 who appeared in this exam were declared pass. The overall pass percentage stood at 67.26%.
This means over 2 lakh candidates were put in the compartment category, who were eligible to appear in the supplementary exam, which was held from July 6 to 15, 2022.
Once announced, students can check BSE AP SSC Supplementary result 2022 using their roll number and other required details.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 11:46 AM
AP SSC Supplementary result 2022: Login credentials required
To check AP SSC supplementary result marks memo, students need to use their board exam roll number.
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 11:44 AM
AP SSC 10th supply results 2022: Over 2 lakh candidates
This year, a total of a total of 615908 students had appeared for SSC regular exams in Andhra Pradesh and of them, 414281 had qualified, meaning over 2 lakh candidates were put in the compartment category, who were eligible for supply exams.
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 11:30 AM
Manabadi AP 10th SSC Supplementary result 2022: How to check scores
- Go to bse.ap.gov.in or resultsbse.ap.gov.in.
- Click on the SSC July exam result link.
- Enter your roll number.
- Submit and check result.
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 11:28 AM
BSE AP SSC 10th supply result 2022 direct link
Direct link to check AP SSC supply exam results
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 11:23 AM
AP SSC 10th supplementary results declared
AP SSC or Class 10 Supplementary exam results have been declared.
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 11:18 AM
AP 10th supply result 2022 today?
According to some reports, BSE AP 10th supply results will be announced on August 3. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard yet.
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 11:17 AM
AP SSC 10th supply results 2022 expected soon
Andhra Pradesh board Class 10 or SSC supplementary examination results 2022 are expected to be declared soon.