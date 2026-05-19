Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP ASE May Exam Hall Ticket 2026. Candidates who want to download the Class 10 Advanced Supplementary exam admit card through the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC Supply Exam Hall Ticket 2026: BSEAP Class 10 ASE admit card released at bse.ap.gov.in, download link here

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The Secondary School Certificate Advanced Supplementary Exam, May 2026 will begin on May 25, 2026 and will end on June 4, 2026. The exam will commence with first language paper and will end with OSSC Main Language Paper II. The exam will be held in single shift - from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, May 2026, will be conducted strictly as per the above timetable, even if the Government declares a Public Holiday or General Holiday in respect of any date/ dates mentioned above.

Direct link to download AP SSC Supply Exam Hall Ticket 2026

AP SSC Supply Exam Hall Ticket 2026: How to download

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{{^usCountry}} To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on AP SSC Supply Exam Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on AP SSC Supply Exam Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Check the hall ticket and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Check the hall ticket and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The performance of candidates who answer wrong combination question papers will be cancelled. Hence, the candidates are held responsible for demanding/ answering wrong question papers. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEAP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The performance of candidates who answer wrong combination question papers will be cancelled. Hence, the candidates are held responsible for demanding/ answering wrong question papers. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEAP. {{/usCountry}}

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